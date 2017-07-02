Omotola’s Concert-Like Alter Ego Premieres July 7

The premiere of the highly anticipated movie, Alter Ego has been slated for Friday, July 7 at the prestigious Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos.

The movie which has been generating conversation within the entertainment circle is touted as a potential box-office record breaker.

Alter Ego has been so rated for three major reasons; it is the comeback movie for leading Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde after a three year hiatus, the seeming sex scenes featuring Omotola has set tongue wagging and the producers went all out for the production that has been described by Omotola herself as ‘pushing the envelope’.

“Alter Ego” is the story of successful law attorney, the beautiful Ada Igwe (Omotola Jalade Ekeinde), who has focused a substantial part of her law practice on seeing all sex offenders in the city, especially child molesters, go to jail. Her penchant for punishment against sex offenders even goes beyond the four walls of the courtroom. Whenever she could not get the Judges to imprison an offender, she found other ways to punish them. But that is just one side of her. On the other hand, Ada happens to be an extremely sexually active person who cannot hold back when the urge for sex comes upon her.

The premiere which has been billed for July 7 will be concert-like and have all the trappings of a world class event and a memorable after-party.

Speaking to media earlier this year on the movie that is set to bring her back to the screen after three years, the actress said “Alter Ego” is amazing.”

“For a very long time, I couldn’t find a script that appealed to me,” she continued.

“I got to a point in Nollywood and filmmaking where the more I went out of the country and mixed with my colleagues internationally, I began to understand how much people respected my brand and what they expected of me, because when you’re back here you just get caught up in your normal stuff. You don’t really understand how big or should I say how much people expect of you, and so you are in your feelings.”

Every year you have someone asking me, “Omotola are you not doing movies again? Why are you not in movies?” but I said to myself until my find that project. It doesn’t have to be a multi-million naira project, but when I find that movie, that setup, that character that inspires me, I don’t mind even investing in it, but I will do it.”

And luckily, after three years or more, “Alter Ego” came along. I had to work with them on the script, but that was something there. I saw a crew for the first time. In a long time I haven’t seen that in Nollywood, everybody is kind of like set in their ways. But I saw these guys who are ready to just push boundaries, and I am ready with them.”

Alter Ego which is produced by Sidomex Universal in conjunction with Sneeze Films, stars Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, Wale Ojo, Kunle Remi, Bobby Obodo, Jide Kosoko, Sexy Steel, Gregory Ojefua and others.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

