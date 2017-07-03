Pages Navigation Menu

‘Omoyele Sowore Is A Mad Man, A Blackmailer’ – Fayose’s Aide Blasts SR Publisher

Governor Fayose’s special assistant, Olalere Olayinka has described Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore as a mad man for publishing a video allegedly showing a former governor of Yobe state, Bukar Abba Ibrahim having sex with two ladies.

In a series of comments he made on Sahara Reporters’ Facebook page, Lere Olayinka alleged that Sowore is only trying to blackmail the senator ‘because

