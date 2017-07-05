Calls for clarity over Nigeria’s absent president – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Calls for clarity over Nigeria's absent president
Daily Mail
The president of Africa's most populous nation was last seen in public two months ago and since the start of 2017, he's been outside the country more than in it. Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari left for London on May 7 to receive medical treatment for an …
'Only traditional medicine can cure President Buhari'
Buhari's Ill-Health: Group Threatens Showdown If Buhari Fails To Address Nigeria On Thursday
These failed ministers should leave Nigeria to its governors
