Onazi quits Trabzonspor – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Sports


Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has terminated his contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor over unpaid wages. ONAZI. The 24-year-old played the final two months of last season without pay. His agent and former Nigeria international Ayodele Stephen …
