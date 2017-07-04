Onazi quits Trabzonspor – Vanguard
Vanguard
Onazi quits Trabzonspor
Vanguard
Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has terminated his contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor over unpaid wages. ONAZI. The 24-year-old played the final two months of last season without pay. His agent and former Nigeria international Ayodele Stephen …
