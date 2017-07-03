One dies in Sokoto rainstorm, 100 houses destroyed

One person died, while more than 100 houses were destroyed when a rainstorm swept through 15 villages in Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Friday.

The Council Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed yesterday in Illela that seven other persons, including a mother and her three children, sustained various degrees of injuries.

He added that six out of the injured persons had been discharged from hospital after treatment.

According to him, the local government council secretariat, schools and other public places are among the buildings destroyed by the storm.

He added that “the strong wind and heavy rain started at 5p.m. on Friday and lasted for 30 minutes, but the damage it caused was enormous.”

According to him, “so far, we have been able to identify more than 100 houses destroyed by the rainstorm. A committee has been set up to assess the extent of the damage.”

The Chairman attributed the extent of the destruction on the use of substandard building materials in the area.

He, therefore, directed the Works Department of the local government to ensure that people complied with the standard building regulations forthwith.

He said the council had contacted the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, and the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, for assistance for the victims.

According to him, responses of the two agencies have been satisfactory.

“On our part, we are waiting for the report of the committee before deciding on what to do for the victims,’’ Abdullahi said.

The Head of Sokoto Zonal Operations of NEMA, Mr. Suleiman Muhammad, disclosed that the agency had been notified about the disaster.

“The agency will soon dispatch a technical team to assess the situation before deciding on the type of relief materials to donate to the victims,” Muhammad said.

The post One dies in Sokoto rainstorm, 100 houses destroyed appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

