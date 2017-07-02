“One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold” Starts in Grand Style

It was a night to remember and cherish as Adekunle Gold and the 79th Element started his U.K tour in grand style, the show which was sold out 3 days before the event, held at the 02 Academy in Islington, London and saw over 800 people singing along to songs by ‘Adekunle Gold‘‘.

It was an Emotional night for him as the love and reception he got almost brought him to tears. Adekunle Gold and the 79th Element will be thrilling their fans at the “One Night Stand” which continues at the Button Factory in Dublin. Tickets for the Dublin performance are still on sale at www.adekunlegold.com.















The post “One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold” Starts in Grand Style appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

