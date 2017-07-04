Pages Navigation Menu

Only court can stop Dino Melaye’s recall process – INEC fires back at Senate

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that only a legitimate court order can stop the recall process of Senator Dino Melaye. Chief Press Secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said this on Tuesday while speaking to newsmen in Abuja. The commission has already fixed August 19 for verification of signatures of petitioners demanding […]

