Only Court Order can stop Senator Dino Melaye’s Recall Schedule – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said only a legitimate court order could stop process for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye as demanded by his Kogi West constituents. Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of the commission, stated this in an interview with NAN on Tuesday in Abuja. He said […]

