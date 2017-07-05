Pages Navigation Menu

Only few Nigerians in South South Africa are bad – Ambassador Cobham

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Martin Cobham has claimed that only few Nigerians in South Africa are bad. He, however, admitted that so many of them contributed and were still contributing positively to the economic development of their host country. Cobham told newsmen in Pretoria, South Africa on Tuesday that, “it was […]

