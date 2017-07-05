“Only few of us remain, exploit our experience” Obasanjo tells Nigerian youth

A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, today said that with the exit of the respected statesman, Yusuf Maitama Sule, Nigerian youth have less of the older generation of Nigerians to learn from. Mr. Obasanjo, who was speaking while condoling with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje during a visit to the governor’s office and the people of Kano over […]

The post “Only few of us remain, exploit our experience” Obasanjo tells Nigerian youth appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

