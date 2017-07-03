ONSG sends relief to military bombarded Ajapa community

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—RELIEF materials worth over N25 million were donated by the Ondo state government to the residents of Ajapa community in Ese Odo council area of the state following the invasion of the community by soldiers recently.

Soldiers who were searching for militants invaded the town and a bloody duel ensued properties worth millions of naira were destroyed

One of the soldiers under Operation Delta Safe was killed during the crisis and many residents fled the community for fear of reprisal attack by the soldiers

Several of their houses and property were destroyed.

Relief materials distributed include roofing sheets, nails, asbestos, mattresses, bags of rice, bags of garri, cartons of vegetable oil, among others.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, who was represented by his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, urged residents of the community to contribute their quota to the task of improving national security.

Akeredolu, who lamented the destruction of the community, said the people will be doing themselves a great service by reporting people of dubious character to appropriate authorities.

The governor advised the community to guard against the reoccurrence of another army invasion by flushing out criminals as well as their collaborators from the nooks and crannies of the local government area.

He, however, clarified that the relief materials are not meant for people who are determined to disrupt the economy and security of the nation, adding that the materials are for peace-loving individuals whose properties were damaged when troops of the Nigerian Army came to town in pursuit of fleeing bandits.

The paramount traditional ruler of the community ,the Eginabou of Ajapa ,High Chief Titus Ekikei commended the state government for the gesture despite the prevailing economic situation.

He said the relief materials will go a long way in assisting the people to resume their normal lives after the trying moments.

Another community leader, Mr Tonye Ebitibituwa, charged parents and guardians to be more alive to their responsibility of nurturing upcoming generation into responsible citizens.

Ebitibituwa, who retired as a police commissioner, bemoaned the recent upsurge in criminal activities along the coastline, even as he described gangsterism and other forms of crime as alien to the people.

The post ONSG sends relief to military bombarded Ajapa community appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

