Onyekuru: I will prove I’m no one-season wonder

How did you get to the famous Aspire Academy in Qatar?

I joined the academy in 2010 after they came to Nigeria to scout for players. Every year they go round African countries. In Nigeria, they went round the states and selected just 50 players. I was among the last four selected after the final in Lagos and I made the list for the top three for Qatar. I got to Qatar in January 2011 where we camped for three weeks, then returned to Nigeria, I waited for their call and it came through to inform me I have been offered a five-year contract for football and schooling.

How was your experience at Aspire?

It was a great one as they nurtured me and taught me a lot of things about the game.

In the close season, a rash of clubs chased you even with promise of game time. Did you eventually choose the Anderlecht option via a permanent deal with Everton because you already understand the terrain in Belgium?

I picked the Anderlecht option because it made more sense for my career and the experience of playing in the Champions League will help me.

It’s going to be a great experience for me. It will be my first time in the competition and I hope to help my team do well.

You will be a marked man in Belgium in the new season after you scored a total of 24 goals last term in only your first season in the top flight.

Yes, it’s normal when a striker scores a lot of goals, in the new season such a player will become the target of the defenders. I am ready for that.

You almost joined Arsenal, why didn’t the deal go through?

I had to go where I will get more playing time because I am still young and playing regularly is what I want at this stage of my career.

Who were some of those you sought their advice before you finally decided to join Everton?

I spoke with Osaze Odemwingie and his advice was pivotal and helpful in my decision.

Some are already saying you could be e a one-season wonder and that the new season will certainly show whether or not you are top class. What do you say about this?

Well, everybody is entitled to his opinion. I know I always get better season after season and this won’t be a different. I am working hard to achieve that. I will score goals and prove that I am always goal getter.

Can you recount just how many clubs really tabled offers for you?

Honestly, I can’t say exactly, but they were many.

Finally, what will you tell your fans and all those who have followed your career?

I thank them for their prayers. I will keep working hard to be a better player.

