Ooni of Ife donates N5 million for beauty pageant show – Information Nigeria

Jul 10, 2017


Ooni of Ife donates N5 million for beauty pageant show
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi has promised to give out N5 million to the first 1,000 aspiring aspirants of the forthcoming second edition of Queen Moremi beauty pageant contest slated for October. The Ambassador to the maiden Queen Moremi of …

1 Comment on "Ooni of Ife donates N5 million for beauty pageant show – Information Nigeria"

Ebi Kwachi
Guest
Ebi Kwachi

Our oil money abi hmmmm

Today 10:36 am
Hello. Add your message here.