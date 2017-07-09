Ooni of Ife honours Bunmi Omije Oju Mi as she drops ‘Testimony’album

By OLASUNKANMI AKONI

Bunmi Akinnaanu, A.K.A “Omije Oju mi,”a big fish in the gospel genre of music has just dropped an album titled: “Testimony” with lyrics and musical contents that will change many lives positively.

Her words, “With the current situation of things in the country, I had to come out with an album titled Testimony. I did a special track with the title Naija Prophecy. The theme is about projecting Nigeria in a positive way. Many out there would always speak ill about Nigeria due to the economic situation in the country, this shouldn’t be; rather we should speak and prophesize positively to the life of Nigeria as a nation.”

She stressed further that, “It was the hit track, Naija Prophecy in my new album (Testimony) that the Ooni of Ife listened to and presented me with an award. He was passionate about the message in the album. I was invited to his palace and he gave me words of encouragement on my musical career with an award of commendation.” Oluwabunmi Akinnaanu- Adeoye a.k.a “Omije Oju” started her musical career as a choir member in a church, ECWA in Mushin, Lagos.

