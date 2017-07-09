Ooni of Ife, senators to lead launch of Western Lotto



The Ooni of Ife, HRH Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi would lead high profile guests and personalities at the launch of a new lotto and lottery brand, Western Lotto. The event would take place at the Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island office of the company. Special guests include; Senator Obinna Ogba, Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports, whose committee oversees lottery matters in the National Assembly, Senator Stella Oduah and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce. Others are the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Land Transport, Hon Adesegun Adekoya (aka Attacker), Dr Patrick Ubah, chairman of Capital Oil. There are also Chief Willy Anumudu of Globe Motors and Chief Mike Inegbese of Ineh-Mic Motors,

Western Lotto brand ambassadors, Tuface Idibia, Olamide and Ayo Makun popularly known as AY would also grace the event to formally introduce the brand to the market.

Western Lotto Nigeria Limited is a company licensed to operate terrestrial and online platforms for gaming activities including notable international lottery brands, instant draw, indoor games, lotto betting and online scratch card games and the likes.

Managing Director, Mr Femi Badero, in a statement, said Western Lotto would significantly alter the landscape of gaming in Nigeria and offer value-added services to customers and prospects.

