OPC collapses factions, as Frederick Fasehun, Gani Adams unite
A Yoruba Social Cultural group, Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), has announced the abolition of “factions” in its fold. OPC noted with regret that the hitherto factions led by Dr. Fredrick Fasehun and Otunba Gani Adams respectively was “a vain of unity and development in Yorubaland”. In a communique issued and signed by the trio of […]
OPC collapses factions, as Frederick Fasehun, Gani Adams unite
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!