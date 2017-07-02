Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Operator Urges FG To Subsidise Pilgrimages’ Fares – P.M. News

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


P.M. News

Operator Urges FG To Subsidise Pilgrimages' Fares
P.M. News
The Chairman of Bureau De Change( BDCs) operators in Sokoto State, Alhaji Aliyu Sahabi, has urged the Federal Government to subsidise fares being paid by intending Muslim and Christian pilgrims by 20 per cent. Sahabi told newsmen in Sokoto on …
Make pilgrimages more affordable for Nigerians, FG urgedDaily Trust
Sokoto Is Home To All Nigerians, Says Sen. WamakkoLeadership Newspapers

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.