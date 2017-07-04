Oronsaye: Court dismisses claim of obtaining statement under duress

FEDERAL High Court, Abuja, yesterday, admitted as evidence statements made by the second defendant, Osarenkhoe Afe, in the ongoing trial of a former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Stephen Oronsaye. Justice Gabriel Kolawale admitted the statements at the conclusion of proceedings of a trial-within-trial, which he ordered. The trial-within-trial was ordered to ascertain […]

