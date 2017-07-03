Ortom gives condition to Tsav over criminal case

GOVERNOR of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has demanded a retraction and public apology from Alhaji Abubakar Tsav as a condition for the withdrawal of a criminal case which the Attorney-General and Justice Commissioner, Mr Michael Gusa, filed against him. Speaking with newsmen at the end of a meeting with a delegation from the Public Complaints […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

