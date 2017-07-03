Pages Navigation Menu

Ortom gives condition to Tsav over criminal case

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

GOVERNOR of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has demanded a retraction and public apology from Alhaji Abubakar Tsav as a condition for the withdrawal of a criminal case which the Attorney-General and Justice Commissioner, Mr Michael Gusa, filed against him. Speaking with newsmen at the end of a meeting with a delegation from the Public Complaints […]

