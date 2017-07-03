Ortom urges farmers to take full advantage of school feeding programme

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has advised farmers to take advantage of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme by cultivating massively as the market was guaranteed.

“Farmers should take full advantage of the programme to step up their earnings. They should produce massively because there will always be a good market. Nothing will be wasted,” Ortom said on Monday in Makurdi.

He spoke at a ceremony to formally flag off the feeding programme in Benue.

“With the commencement of the programme, the cooks are capable of mopping up all that will be produced by Benue farmers,” Ortom, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Benson Abounu, said.

He said that the programme was an avenue for farmers to earn more by scaling up their agricultural activities.

The governor further said that the programme’s multiplier effects on the economy were massive, especially as 3,000 women had been engaged into various activities.

He advised the cooks against compromising quality just to maximise profit, saying that government would inspect the food being served to the children to ensure that standards were maintained.

Mr Terhile Utaan, the Focal Person, Social Investment in Benue, commended the Federal Government for selecting Benue among the pilot states, and lauded Ortom’s efforts that ensured the commencement of the programme.

Mr Augustine Hirnyam, Headmaster, LGEA Primary School, Wurukum, Makurdi, appealed to government to pay attention to the hygienic conditions of schools, noting that most of them had no toilet facilities and water.

