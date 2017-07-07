Oshoffa urges Nigerians to pray for leaders

The Spiritual Head of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Rev. Emmanuel Oshoffa has urged Christians to pray for the country’s leaders to lead the citizens with the fear of God. Oshoffa spoke at the Holy Mary Service and Prayer For The Nation, held as part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the church in Lagos.

