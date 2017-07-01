Osinbajo appreciates Man for Refunding N-Power Stipend

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Twitter on Saturday morning thanked a man who refunded payments made to him under the N-Power scheme. The man, Daniel Joshua, had gotten a job in April but was still paid the N-Power stipend for the months of May and June. Daniel contacted the N-Power officials and refunded the […]

The post Osinbajo appreciates Man for Refunding N-Power Stipend appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

