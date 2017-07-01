Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo appreciates Man for Refunding N-Power Stipend

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in N-power, News | 0 comments

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Twitter on Saturday morning thanked a man who refunded payments made to him under the N-Power scheme. The man, Daniel Joshua, had gotten a job in April but was still paid the N-Power stipend for the months of May and June. Daniel contacted the N-Power officials and refunded the […]

The post Osinbajo appreciates Man for Refunding N-Power Stipend appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.