Osinbajo attends AU Summit in Addis Ababa

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday morning, left Nigeria for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU).

Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (Office of the Vice-President) confirmed this development on his twitter handle on Monday in Abuja.

According to Akande, the acting president is expected back in Abuja later today .

The presidential aide posted on the twitter handle as saying: “Acting President will be attending summit of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He leaves Abuja this morning and expected back later today.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the acting president and other Heads of State and Government of the AU Member states will be attending the opening ceremony of the session at the African Union Headquarters, Nelson Mandela Plenary Conference Hall, at 11:00 am.

The theme of the summit is: “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in the Youth’’ while presentation on and moderation of the Theme will be handled by Mr Idriss Deby, President of the Republic of Chad.

NAN reports that other events expected at the 2017 AU summit include the inauguration of the Road Show for Dot Africa and the Annual AU Gender Score Card.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

