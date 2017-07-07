Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo has power to arrest Saraki, Dogara – Jibrin

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has the power to order the arrest of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara. Jibrin was reacting to news that the Senate tried unsuccessfully to declare Saraki as Acting President. In a series of tweets posted on Friday, […]

Osinbajo has power to arrest Saraki, Dogara – Jibrin

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.