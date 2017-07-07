Osinbajo has power to arrest Saraki, Dogara – Jibrin
Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has the power to order the arrest of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara. Jibrin was reacting to news that the Senate tried unsuccessfully to declare Saraki as Acting President. In a series of tweets posted on Friday, […]
Osinbajo has power to arrest Saraki, Dogara – Jibrin
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!