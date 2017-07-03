Osinbajo heads to Addis Ababa for 29th AU Summit

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, will this morning head for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to represent Nigeria today at the 29th Ordinary Session of the African Union.

Osinbajo will be joining other African leaders at the opening session of the summit with a theme; “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in the Youth” in the continent. The session will also discuss the report on the Institutional Reform of the AU, peace & security issues, and the reform of the United Nations Security Council among other topics on the summit agenda.

A statement by Osinbajo’s Media aide , Laolu Akande, signed and released in Abuja on Monday morning said he “leaves Nigeria this morning and is expected back later today”.

Chadian President, Idriss Deby Itno is the leader of the AU presentation of this year’s theme and the moderator of the session.

Elizabeth Archibong

The post Osinbajo heads to Addis Ababa for 29th AU Summit appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

