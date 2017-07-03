Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo leaves for Ethiopia to attend AU summit

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, left Nigeria Monday morning for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia capital, to attend the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU). This was confirmed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, in a statement. Akande said Osinbajo would return later today, after representing Nigeria at […]

