Osinbajo mourns Maitama Sule

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday expressed grief over the death of elder statesman and one time Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule.

A statement by the Acting President’s spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo received the news of the passing away of Maitama Sule – orator, elder-statesman, and distinguished diplomat with profound sorrow.

Osinbajo expressed his deep and heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, friends, associates and the government of Kano State. He prayed that the Almighty God comforts all.

According to Osinbajo, Maitama Sule, a Federal Minister in the first republic and the Danmasinin Kano, is best remembered on the global scene as one of the country’s foremost envoys.

He said the clarity of his voice and vision contributed significantly to the high esteem and respect Nigeria earned at the UN.

Osinbajo also described Maitama Sule as an illustrious son of Nigeria and his death a loss to the country.

The Acting President observed that in his lifetime, the deceased, a great Nigerian leader and committed nationalist, had positioned himself as an agent of unity.

“Even as he advanced gracefully in age, he was always prepared to reach out to other leaders of thought across the country in the noble quest for unity, tolerance and national cohesion.

“He did not waver in lending his voice to the promotion of moderation in national discourse, and his graceful conduct thereto would be sorely missed.

“Alhaji Sule never relented applying his wealth of experience to advance the cause of unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

“His fatherly counsel to those in authority had always been bold, sincere and untainted,’’ the Acting President stated.

While commending his patriotic fervour, and passionate zeal for public service, the Acting President recalls Maitama Sule’s unparalleled dedication to duty as a formidable diplomat, politician, Minister and acclaimed orator.

He said the deceased’s well-researched and excellently delivered speeches inspired and impressed several Nigerians, including him (Osinbajo).

He, therefore, urged the octogenarian’s family, friends and associates to be consoled by the fact that his selfless commitment to the stability of Nigeria would not be forgotten and would always be honoured.

The Acting President, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Government and the people of Nigeria, conveyed heartfelt condolences over the loss of “a great national asset’’.

Osinbajo prayed Allah to bless his memory, grant his family and all Nigerians the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

