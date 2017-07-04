Osinbajo names Buhari’s Chief of Staff as leader of FG delegation to Maitama Sule’s Funeral

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday named Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, as the head of the Federal Government delegation to the funeral of Alhaji Maitama Sule. Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (Office of the Vice-President) made this known on his twitter […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

