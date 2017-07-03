Osinbajo represents Nigeria at AU Summit

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN is representing Nigeria at the ongoing 29th Ordinary Session of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The Acting President who left Nigeria on Monday morning is joining heads of states & governments from all over the continent and other invited global & continental leaders for the summit with the theme, “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in the Youth.” The AU Session will also discuss the report on the Institutional Reform of the AU, peace & security issues, and the reform of the United Nations Security Council among other topics.

