Osinbajo says Magu will remain EFCC Chairman as long as he’s Acting/Vice President – Governor El-Rufai

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, says President Buhari has resolved to work with Ibrahim Magu as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman to stamp out endemic corruption in the country, a statement by Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai has said. El-Rufai, who represented Osinbajo at the inauguration of the Kaduna office of the anti-graft agency […]

