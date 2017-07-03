Osinbajo signs Diaspora Commission Bill
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has assented to Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Establishment Bill 2017. He also signed the Petroleum Training Institute Amendment Act 2017. Sen.
