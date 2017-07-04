Osinbajo signs Diaspora Commission, Petroleum Training Institute bills

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has assented to Nigerians’ in Diaspora Commission Establishment Bill 2017. He also signed the Petroleum Training Institute Amendment Act 2017. Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday. He explained that the Diaspora Commission Act “establishes the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

