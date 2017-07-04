Osinbajo Tasks African Leaders to Rid Continent of Poverty Wars – THISDAY Newspapers
Osinbajo Tasks African Leaders to Rid Continent of Poverty Wars
The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday challenged African leaders to demonstrate their preparedness to adopt a comprehensive approach towards addressing the root causes of violence and poverty in various parts of the continent. He made …
