Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo tasks nurses, midwives on professional values

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbanjo, has urged nurses and midwives in West Africa to return to upholding the core values of their professions in the discharge of their duties. Osinbanjo, represented by the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, at the 14th Biennial General Meeting of West African College of Nursing in Abuja on Tuesday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.