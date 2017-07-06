Osinbajo tasks states, LGs on sustainable development

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday urged states and local governments to put in place measures that would ensure sustainable growth and development across the country.

Osinbajo said measures have been put in place by the Federal Government to ensure development in the country.

The acting President stated this just as a population expert and Vice President of the Population Council, John Bongaarts, raised concern over population explosion in the country if urgent measures are not taken.

Bongaarts said Nigeria population would double by 2030 and quadruple by 2100 if not put under check.

The duo spoke at the National Summit on Demographic Dividend in Nigeria and the launching of Nigeria’s roadmap on harnessing demographic dividend through investment in youth held in Abuja.

Osinbajo, who was represented at the summit by the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, also urged stakeholders to develop an action plan for the implementation of the road map.

He urged state and local governments across the country to buy into this multi-sectoral approach in ensuring sustainable development.

Osinbajo said: “Following this summit, stakeholders are expected to develop an action plan for the implementation of the road map with detail growth as well as targets and plain tasks, roles and responsibilities for tracking growth towards its realisation.”

“The demographic dividend observatory for key indicators for the action would be domiciled in my office for monitoring and tracking the achievement of all sectors.”

“The population of Nigeria was rated at 181 million in 2017 having grown at 3.2 per cent annually for the past few years. At this rate, Nigeria will have additional 58 million by the year 2030. Our population would remain young throughout most of this century.”

