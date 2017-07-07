Osinbajo tells warring community in Cross River to embrace peace – NAIJ.COM
Osinbajo tells warring community in Cross River to embrace peace
NAIJ.COM
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has directed security agencies to take urgent measures to avert a further breakdown of law and order in two communities in Cross River state. READ ALSO: DSS planning to accuse me of insurgency, treason – Fayose cries out.
