Osinbajo’s brother, Keyamo, Oke, 27 others are SANs

FORMER Ogun State Attorney General and younger brother to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Akinlolu Oluyinka Osinbajo, rights activist Festus Egwarewa Keyamo, senior official of the Federal Ministry of Justice Chiezonu Igbojamuike Okpoko and Ondo State Alliance for Democracy (AD) governorship candidate Olusola Alex Oke, were among 30 lawyers conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) yesterday.

The conferring authority, the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), took the decision at its 127th General Meeting in Abuja yesterday.

Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary to the LPPC, Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha, announced this at a news conference in Abuja yesterday.

She said the 30 SANs will be conferred with the rank at a ceremony slated for September 18, this year.

This year’s 30 raises the number lawyer so far awarded the rank since 1975 to 481.

Other lawyers on the list announced yesterday include: Kwara State Attorney General Kamorudeen Adeyemi Ajibade, Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Prof Adedeji Olusegun Adekunle and former Ogun State Commissioner for Education Science John Olusegun Odubela.

Also named are: Oluwatoyin Ajoke Bashorun (the only female on the list and from Lagos), Chibuike Adindu Nwokeukwu, Johnnie Nnaemeka Egwuonwu, Bert Chukwuneta Igwilo, Sylvester Emenike Elema, Wilcox Achace Abereton, Francis Forum Egele, Prof. Enefiok Effiong Essien, Prof. Saiq S. Shikyl, Prof. Adebambo Anthony Adewopo and Nasser Abdu Dangiri.

Also on the list are: Emeka Peter Okpoko, Sani Hussani Garun-Gabbas, Abdul Atadoga Ibrahim, Gboyega Sanni Oyewole, Joshua Yusuf Musa, Ibrahim Sani Mohammed, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, Oyetola Oshobi, Sulaiman Usman and Kehinde Olamide Ogunwumijo.

The LLPC Secretary said 156 lawyers, including four females, applied this year, from among which 77 were short-listed and 30 eventually successful.

The post Osinbajo’s brother, Keyamo, Oke, 27 others are SANs appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

