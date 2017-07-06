Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo’s statement on Magu his personal opinion – Presidency

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said the statement made by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on the confirmation of Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was a personal opinion. Shehu stated this while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday. In an […]

