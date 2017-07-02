Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osotimehin for burial July 21 – Daily Trust

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Osotimehin for burial July 21
Daily Trust
The late Executive Director of UNFPA, and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin, will be buried in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday, July 21. The date was contained in a statement signed by his son, Babajide …
Family, associates, UN to pay last respects to OsotimehinThe Nation Newspaper
Osotimehin To Be Buried July 21Nigeria Today
Former Health Minister, Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin, to be buried on July 21Information Nigeria

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.