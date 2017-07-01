Osotimehin To Be Buried July 21

By‎ Winifred Ogbebo, Abuja

‎The remains of Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin will be committed to mother earth on Friday July 21 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital .

Osotimehin, the executive director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) until his death on Sunday, June 4 at the age of 68 in New York, also served as the pioneer Director -General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA)

A statement signed by his son, Babajide, said the final funeral service for the former minister of Health will take place at All Souls Church Ibadan by 11:00am.

Other events slated to mark the passage of the former minister include, the Babatunde Osotimehin Lecture to be held in London by the United Nations Population Fund during the world Family Planning Summit.

There will also be a Service of Songs by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) scheduled for Abuja.

This is as the United Nations System in Nigeria will host a memorial service on 14 July 2017 at UN House, Abuja.

Meanwhile the UNFPA has again condoled with Nigeria over Osotimehin death, saying the world has lost one of the strongest voices for women and young people.

A statement by the agency said Osotimehin will be remembered for his years of service to Nigeria and humanity as a whole.

The statement read in part: “Dr. Osotimehin’s impressive tenure as Minister of Health of Nigeria from 2008 to 2010 was just one of the many crowning achievements of his life.

” His voice was invaluable over the years in pressing for action on HIV/AIDS, the promotion of the health and wellbeing of women and young people, including universal access to family planning, as vital ingredients to enhance human development.

“He was never afraid of a challenge and his strong leadership, even in the face of adversity, helped keep the health and rights of the women and girls of Nigeria and the world, high on the global agenda.

“He will be deeply missed by all Nigerians, his colleagues at UNFPA, and by the women, girls and young people he dedicated his life to serving”.

