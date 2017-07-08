Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun by-election: APC, PDP candidates confident of victory

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The candidates  of All Progressive Congress (APC),  Mudashiru Husain, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  counterpart, Ademola Adeleke,  in Osun West Senatorial District by-election have expressed the hope of winning the  election. The two candidates, who spoke with newsmen while casting their votes in their respective polling units , said they had what it takes to win the election. Adeleke, who cast his vote at Abogunde Unit 9, Ward 2 in Ede North Local Government,  said  the massive turnout of the electorate was a strong signal that he would be victorious.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.