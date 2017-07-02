Osun by-election: CNPP endorses Ademola Adeleke

Scores of political parties in Osun State, under the auspices of Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) on Sunday threw their weight behind the candidacy of Otunba Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate for the July 8, Osun West Senatorial by-election. Addressing a press conference at Ede, the Secretary of the association, Prince […]

Osun by-election: CNPP endorses Ademola Adeleke

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

