Osun Bye-election: CNPP endorses Adeleke, warns against postponement

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in Osun, says it has endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr Ademola Adeleke, for the July 8 senatorial bye-election in Osun-West. Secretary of the conference in the state, Mr Gbade Adelakun, made this known at a news briefing on Sunday in Ede in Osun. Adelakun said…

The post Osun Bye-election: CNPP endorses Adeleke, warns against postponement appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

