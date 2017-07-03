Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun Bye-election: CNPP endorses Adeleke, warns against postponement

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in Osun, says it has endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr Ademola Adeleke, for the July 8 senatorial bye-election in Osun-West. Secretary of the conference in the state, Mr Gbade Adelakun, made this known at a news briefing on Sunday in Ede in Osun. Adelakun said…

The post Osun Bye-election: CNPP endorses Adeleke, warns against postponement appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.