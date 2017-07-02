Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun Bye-election: CNPP endorses Adeleke

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in Osun, says it has endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr Ademola Adeleke, for the July 8 senatorial bye-election in Osun-West. Secretary of the conference in the state, Mr Gbade Adelakun, made this known at a news briefing on Sunday in Ede in Osun. Adelakun said that the group endorsed the PDP candidate because it believed that he would deliver the dividends of democracy to people in the constituency.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.