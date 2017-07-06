Osun Bye-Election: Omoworare rallies for Husain

News Agency of Nigeria (press release)

Senator Babajide Omoworare has called on people of Osun West Senatorial District to support the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mudashiru Oyetunde Husain in the forthcoming bye-election. In a statement signed by Tunde Dairo, Media …



and more »