Osun Bye-Election: Omoworare rallies for Husain

SENATOR Babajide Omoworare has called on people of Osun West Senatorial District to support the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mudashiru Oyetunde Husain in the forthcoming bye-election. In a statement signed by Tunde Dairo, Media Assistant to the Senator, Omoworare who represents Osun East in the National Assembly said that the APC candidate […]

