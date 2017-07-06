Pages Navigation Menu

Osun Bye-election: Senate tasks INEC on free, fair election

The Nigerian Senate, on Thursday, charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, to employ their best methods to make the Osun State Senatorial by-election credible. Senator Duro Faseyi (Ekiti South), had raised a point of order, following series of allegations, counter allegations and verbal attacks, which he stated, was to manipulate the […]

