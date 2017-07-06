Osun Bye-election: Senate tasks INEC on free, fair election

The Nigerian Senate, on Thursday, charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, to employ their best methods to make the Osun State Senatorial by-election credible. Senator Duro Faseyi (Ekiti South), had raised a point of order, following series of allegations, counter allegations and verbal attacks, which he stated, was to manipulate the […]

Osun Bye-election: Senate tasks INEC on free, fair election

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

