Osun doctors in protest, demand for payment of backlog of salaries

Medical personnel working for the Osun State government on Thursday embarked on a protest to demand for backlog of salaries and allowances. The doctors, under the aegis of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state condemned the lackadaisical approach of the state government towards their plights. The president of the association, Dr Jumoke Olatokunbo said […]

