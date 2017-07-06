Osun Doctors protest pay slash – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Osun Doctors protest pay slash
Daily Trust
By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo | Publish Date: Jul 6 2017 8:30PMThey said the state government illegally slashed their salaries, calling the action of Gov Rauf Aregbesola unacceptable. facebook · twitter · goolge plus · linkdin; like (0 Likes). Osun …
Osun doctors protest non-payment of salaries, poor hospital environment
Doctors in Osun protest non-payment of salaries, poor hospital environment
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!