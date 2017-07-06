Osun doctors stage fresh protest over unpaid salaries, hospitals conditions

Scores of medical doctors trooped out again in Osogbo, the state capital to protest the ‘mutilation’ of their salaries, salary arrears and poor condition of hospitals across Osun State. The doctors were led by the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Osun State chapter, Dr. Tokunbo Olajumoke during the protest held on Thursday. This protest […]

